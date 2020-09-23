Starting Wednesday, Oregon is changing its process for reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in childcare facilities, state health officials said.
Child care providers are required to report COVID-19 cases to their local health care authority. Since July, state officials have reported outbreaks of 5 or more cases in facilities that enroll 30 or more children.
Under the new reporting threshold, outbreaks of more than children in facilities with capacity for more than 16 children will now be reported, provided they are not siblings in the same household.
The change will help create transparency and more complete comprehensive reports, officials said.
The state reported a total number of positive test results of 31,503 so far, including 193 confirmed and presumed cases today and six newly reported deaths.
Umatilla County officials identified 12 more people with the coronavirus Wednesday, adding up to 2,786 confirmed diagnoses in the county.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 83,702 residents have had the illness, and at least 7,349 people have been hospitalized; 2,081 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
In Walla Walla County, five people were identified Wednesday as having COVID-19. The number of active cases of the disease is at 56, with two people in the hospital.
Overall 880 county residents have tested positive for the illness, 643 with Walla Walla addresses. There have been five related deaths.