Oregon health officials announced Friday, Jan. 7, a number of measures being taken to protect as many Oregonians as possible from the flood of COVID-19 infections coming via the virus’ omicron variant.
“COVID is on the march across Oregon,” said the state’s health officer, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, at a morning press conference.
The 10,451 new cases of the virus on Friday alone is a sobering reminder of the challenge of defeating the pandemic, Sidelinger said.
As of Thursday, Jan. 6, Oregon’s seven-day average of cases had increased by 373%, part of the “new pandemic highs every day this week,” he said.
The 290 hospitalizations for the infection across the state represents a 57% increase from last week, Sidelinger noted, and hospitals are struggling to provide care.
The hospitalization number is predicted to reach 1,652 by the end of the month, said Peter Graven, a researcher with Oregon Health and Sciences University.
The newest measures announced, including deployment of 500 U.S. National Guard troops to hospitals, are in addition to a renewed call for wearing well-fitting masks, physical distancing, hand washing, avoiding indoor gatherings and getting all the vaccinations needed.
Perhaps the most serious is implementation of a triage algorithm the state is calling a “crisis care tool.”
Modeled after similar concepts in Washington state, Arizona and Massachusetts, the new rule allows hospitals to equitably prioritize care in the face of limited resources, such as intensive care beds, ventilators and staff.
This is being done because modeling shows the newest version of COVID-19 is likely to overwhelm hospitals and other healthcare facilities as more and more people become infected, thanks to the extremely contagious nature of omicron.
Principals for using the triage tool include non-discrimination, health equity, patient-led decision making and transparent communications, Oregon Health Authority officials said.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the model “directs hospitals to rank patients by evaluating the likelihood of their short-term survival to hospital discharge. In the event of a tie between two patients who need the same resources, the person already receiving care would continue to get it, unless their condition had worsened. In ties between two patients with similar conditions presenting at the same time, the triage tool uses randomization to decide who gets care.”
Such decisions can come only after hospitals have used up all other options, such as getting additional staff from elsewhere, stocking supplies, transferring stable patients to long-term care facilities and canceling non-urgent procedures.
The triage tool will be used as needed in pediatric cases, as well.
This is Oregon’s second run at creating a triage algorithm; the first attempt was thrown out by the state for not meeting equity guidelines, said Joseph Fiumara, director of Umatilla County Public Health.
Fuimara said another change announced Friday is a shift away from contact tracers calling people who test positive for COVID-19.
Instead the state will send those folks a survey to fill out on their own, and community health departments will function in a support role. To make sure those who test positive have access to information and an opportunity to report to public health if they choose to, Oregon Health Authority will adopt an “opt-in” approach to case investigation.
The change is due to the rapidly growing surge of COVID-19 cases and increased transmissibility driven by the omicron variant, officials said.
Fiumara noted during the last surge of the virus, his department used a previous survey program, but only 20% of Umatilla County residents who agreed to fill it out did so.
With contact tracing off the task list, public health staff around the state can focus resources on higher-impact public health interventions, as well as investigating outbreaks and cases associated with high-risk people and where consequences of communicable diseases make a significant impact.
Fiumara said seven employees who were hired as temporary workers are now working full time, with health and other benefits, thanks to federal coronavirus funding that will go through June of 2023.
For the next year and half, then, he will have the staffing needed to tackle the rising gonorrhea and chlamydia cases in the county.
“And our syphilis numbers are going through the roof.” Fiumara said.
“We’ve never been funded enough to have that program fully staffed.”
State officials acknowledged the massive amount of work case investigation and contact tracing has been for public health teams during this pandemic.
Fiumara’s department will continue to work on case investigation as needed, especially during outbreaks at long-term care facilities, businesses and other high-risk settings, he said.
COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County are rapidly rising. Three weeks ago the number of new positive tests was 86. Last week it was 352 and this, so far, more than 850 people have tested positive, Fiumara said.
The health director added he does not anticipate the state will return to business and school closures or other restrictions.
"I think everything they are doing is moving away from that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.