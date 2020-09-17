Governors from Washington and Oregon on Wednesday announced respective updates to pandemic restrictions and an initiative to provide masks and gloves to businesses as COVID-19 infection numbers continued to show promise.
The updates were announced on a day when Walla Walla and Umatilla counties each reported single-digit coronavirus cases.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday a new program will provide masks and gloves to small businesses.
Brown, in partnership with the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board, allocated $10 million from funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, for the protective supplies, according to a news release by the state.
Brown said small businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and need to be able to function as safely as possible while getting back to full operation.
The supplies will be distributed until they’re gone at no cost to business owners, Brown’s office said.
Businesses with fewer than 50 employees, headquartered in the state and with their principal operations in Oregon are eligible. Businesses with fewer than 10 employees will receive a box of 200 gloves and 100 masks while larger businesses will receive up to 500 masks and 800 gloves.
In addition to the small business program, the Early Learning Division is providing supplies such as gloves, disinfecting wipes and masks to eligible child care providers around the state as part of the effort.
Oregon’s public health department officials unveiled a statewide COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project to study the presence of the coronavirus in more than 40 small- to medium-sized communities around the state.
The project, which will include weekly wastewater testing over the next 30 months, will help epidemiologists better understand the circulation of COVID-19 in some of Oregon’s communities, and serve as an “early warning” system to tell if COVID-19 is spreading silently in communities.
Much of the work will be carried out by Oregon State University researchers, along with local partners. Funding for this program comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said.
The overall number of Oregon residents with COVID-19 reached 29,850 Wednesday, and 521 deaths have been recorded. Umatilla County had five new confirmed cases Wednesday, making a total of 2,724 residents who have tested positive for the illness. Five people are currently hospitalized; there have been 41 deaths.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee updated his guidance for wedding and funerals Wednesday as part of the state’s “Safe Start” phased reopening plan.
The update allows wedding and funeral receptions to resume under certain criteria. Attendance must be capped at 30 people or at 25% of the venue’s occupancy, whichever is less.
All tables must be seated with same-household groups at no more than five people.
Face coverings are required and social distancing has to be maintained.
Across Washington there have now been 80,812 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,020 deaths from the virus, officials said Wednesday.
At 4:30 p.m., Walla Walla County health officials had reported a total of 841 cases of the disease here, including five people with related deaths.
There are 51 active cases in the county, six more than were reported Tuesday afternoon, including two Washington State Penitentiary inmates. One person is currently hospitalized with the virus, and a total of 51 residents have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to state data.