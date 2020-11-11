Officials with Oregon Health Authority said COVID-19 has claimed five more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 742.
As well, there are 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness around the state, bringing the overall total to 52,770, according to the agency Wednesday.
The five deaths were in western Oregon's Multnomah and Marion counties.
The state reported 32 newly diagnosed cases in Umatilla County. Due to the Veteran’s Day holiday, the county’s public health department is closed.
Washington state’s Department of Health, which feeds daily numbers to county health departments, is also closed Wednesday, according to its website.
As of Tuesday's count, Walla Walla County had reported that out of a total confirmed case count of 1,605 people — 1,177 in Walla Walla and 245 in College Place — there are 392 with active cases of the disease, including 13 who where hospitalized.
The county has had 11 deaths related to the disease.
Oregon’s trend of high case tallies continues as health officials struggle to contain a surge in coronavirus transmission mostly fueled by small indoor gatherings as the weather turns colder, The Associated Press reported.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise, state health officials said in a news briefing Tuesday.
“The Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday — a 57% increase compared to last week and 83% higher than the number of people hospitalized four weeks ago,” AP noted.
Umatilla County public health director Joseph Fiumara said Monday that hospital bed shortages, while possible in the Portland area, typically are not an issue for the eastern side of the state.
However, rural patients who need to transfer to a larger metro hospital could be affected by a lack of available beds, Fiumara said.
Currently out of Oregon’s 703 listed intensive care unit beds, 27% are available and about 18% of non-ICU adult hospital beds in the state are available, state health officials said Tuesday.