If there is a silver lining to COVID-19 closings, it’s that our favorite children’s book authors are now doing virtual storytimes, reports coolprogeny.com.
The best way to access these is to view the story at ubne.ws/2Qw4Ea2 and click on each book title.
Mo Willems — in conjunction with The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts — is offering a daily Lunch Doodle from 1-1:20 p.m. through Saturday.
Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks.
Grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together.
Author Mac Barnett is also reading a different book every day at noon via Instagram Live.
Other authors are grabbing their favorite books and phone and are recording themselves reading — thanks to a new online series organized by Romper.
Search the hashtag #OperationStoryTime on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to find a beloved author or discover a new one.
Here are some of our favorites:
Jan Brett reads “Cozy“
Susie Jaramillo reads “Little Sunny Sunshine” from the Cantico Series (in English and Spanish)
Sophie Blackall reads “Ivy & Bean”
Anica Mrose Rissi reads “Love, Sophia on the Moon”
Steven Weinberg reads part of “AstroNuts”
Shawn Harris reads “Everyone’s Awake”
Molly Idle reads “Pearl”
Ame Dyckman reads “You Don’t Want A Unicorn!” (She’s dressed as a unicorn, btw…)
Eva Chen reads “Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes”
Karen Romano Young reads a chapter of “A Girl, a Raccoon, and the Midnight Moon”
Dan Gutman reading “My Weird School” via Facebook Live