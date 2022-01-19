Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health director for Walla Walla County, told county officials this week the current case rate curve here has some of the highest local numbers seen in the pandemic so far, including 18 people hospitalized with the virus at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
A “sizeable number” of those patients are unvaccinated. The health department is working with St. Mary to clarify the vaccination status of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“We are seeing some breakthrough cases,” Kaminsky said.
Tuesday, Jan. 18, marked the one-year anniversary of Walla Walla’s first mass vaccination event for COVID-19.
Since that day in 2021, the viral pandemic has mutated and evaded efforts to stop it in its tracks. More than 67 million Americans have been diagnosed with the disease, and more than 853,000 people have died.
In Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties combined, officials have confirmed about 30,300 cases, and 318 deaths were reported due to COVID-19, as of Tuesday.
Just over half, at 56.8%, of all Walla Walla County residents are vaccinated against the virus, data shows. The current breakdown is a 65.8% vaccination rate in age 12 and older, and 67.5% in age 16 and older.
The most effective weapon against the virus to date is vaccines, aided by measures such as staying home when sick, 6 feet of distance from people outside your household, washing hands frequently and limiting risk of exposure, officials continue to report.
Testing and use of monoclonal antibody treatment is also playing a role in damming the flood of COVID-19, according to health officials.
Information about the disease is moving quickly, said Kaminsky, and right now numbers can lag behind real-time news by five days or more.
That fact can be frustrating to those who want a clear, true picture of the pandemic, Kaminsky acknowledged in his weekly presentation to county commissioners.
There’s no disputing, though, that all but eight counties in America are experiencing a high rate of the virus moving from one person to the next. The most recent seven-day moving average for the nation showed a 33% increase in virus transmission rate from the week before, he said.
Although there is speculation that the surge of the omicron version of COVID-19 is beginning to peak on the East Coast, it should be noted the variant arrived in Washington state a little later and will likely see a delay in the downswing of case numbers, the director said.
Meanwhile, case rates in the state and in this area are headed up, as are hospital admission numbers.
As of Jan. 18, Walla Walla County is reporting 64% of the 200 or so daily tests for the infection are coming back positive.
Kaminsky said he is grateful that since that first public vaccine clinic a year ago, his staff has been able to save lives by vaccinating people here against COVID-19, and Commission Chair Todd Kimball agreed.
“Your department’s ability to stand up vaccine clinics so quickly has saved lives in our community.”
Umatilla County’s health director apprised his bosses that his department saw 1,684 cases of the virus last week, a count that was bookended by Saturdays. The previous high week was 1,012 cases, Joseph Fiumara said, noting that labs around Oregon are filling up with tests to be processed.
This week looks to be more of the same. On Tuesday morning, 190 cases had already been counted, and 200 more reports were waiting to be processed.
The majority — by far — of Umatilla County residents coming down with the virus are people in their 20s and 30s, followed by those in their 40s and 50s, Fiumara told county commissioners.
The director said it appears intensive care units in Pendleton and Hermiston are filled with patients, about 50% of those ill with COVID-19.
From Dec. 21 to Jan. 6, in 1,226 cases, 71% of those testing positive were unvaccinated. Within that group, 27% were previously infected with the disease and chose not to get vaccinated but lacked enough natural immunity to stave off a second infection by the virus.
In the 29% of vaccinated people who got the disease, 8% had received a booster shot, Fiumara said.
“There’s still a lot of evidence that vaccines keep you out of the hospital and keeps you from dying. This is still not the ‘common cold,’” he said, referring to some common misinformation about the virus.
The best guess among health experts is the direction of the omicron variant should head downhill on about Jan. 27, but that’s speculation right now, Fiumara said.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Jan. 18:
- 249 new cases. There were 58 new cases on Jan. 10.
- 1,341 active cases; 160 of those numbers are from men living at Washington State Penitentiary.
- 14 Walla Walla County and eight Umatilla County residents are hospitalized with the virus as of 5:30 p.m.
- 118 deaths, up four from last week.
- 11,484 total cases, up by 1,027 from Jan. 10.
- Test positivity rate is now 64%.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Jan. 18:
- 702 new cases, up from 214 on Jan. 10.
- 190 deaths.
- 18,591 total cases, up from 16,736 last week.
- About 39,050 of the county’s 81,495 residents are vaccinated, up by 350 from last week.
Numbers for Columbia County, Jan. 18:
- 25 active cases, down by five from last week.
- 48 total hospitalizations, the same as last week.
- 10 deaths total.
- 458 total cases, up from 441 last week.
- 4,564 vaccine doses given.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Washington State Department of Health, Jan. 18:
- 1,105,622 total cases.
- 10,230 deaths.
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients — 30.5%.
Oregon Health Authority, Jan. 18:
- 541,415 total cases.
- 5,893 total deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.