By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
One Umatilla County resident with COVID-19 died as new cases of the disease continued to trend down locally Friday. Active cases of the disease also went down as vaccine delivery ramped up.
In Walla Walla County, five new cases were tallied Friday according to the county Department of Community Health pandemic-related website, covidwwc.com.
Seventy-five people actively had the virus as of Friday, down from 100 on Thursday. Seven people with COVID-19 are currently in the hospital.
A total of 4,725 cases of the virus have been recorded in the county since testing began last year.
No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 52, although the Washington State Department of Health has 61 Walla Walla County deaths listed on its online COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
More than 16,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Walla Walla County, according to the state.
Community Health announced Friday that another 3,000 doses would be arriving and 2,000 would be set aside for first-dose patients who are eligible under Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Tier 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
Appointments may be scheduled starting 8 a.m. Sunday, and the clinic will start at 8 a.m. March 6 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
More information on scheduling can be obtained by going to covidwwc.com, by texting “COVIDWW” to 888777 or by calling 509-524-2647.
According to the Washington state dashboard, 819 more cases were recorded statewide Friday, and 14 people died in connection with the outbreak, bringing those totals to 320,217 and 4,956 respectively since January 2020.
More than 1.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state.
In Umatilla County, one person died from COVID-19 Friday, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
In addition, eight new cases were counted Friday and 12 on Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county has now had 7,651 total cases and 82 deaths since testing began last year.
Across Oregon, 155,315 cases have been reported since last year after 455 more were noted Saturday by OHA. Two more Oregonians died as well, bringing that total to 2,208.
About 950,000 people have been fully vaccinated across the state as of Saturday, OHA reported.