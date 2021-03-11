Walla Walla County reported no new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with one new death, bringing the county's death toll to 59.
The county’s active case count was 40 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,712. The case total has grown to 4,811.
One person was hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 39 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 327,000 COVID-19 cases and 5,100 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,729 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 6 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths. The county’s case total is 7,732, with 82 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 306 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 158,291. Two new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,305.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 122, which is 12 more than Tuesday’s count.