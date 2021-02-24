Umatilla County reported a 63-year-old woman died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 81.
The county saw 20 new coronavirus infections, increasing the total to 7,600 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The county’s active case count was 108 people, with one inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary currently infected. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,547.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates and 178 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 50. The case total has grown to 4,705. No people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 108 are in home isolation.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 106 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 317,805 COVID-19 cases and 4,881 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,601 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 528 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to {span}153,645{/span}. Eight new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,162.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 165, which is two fewer than Monday’s count.