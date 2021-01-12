Umatilla County reported its 61st COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the total deaths there and Walla Walla and Columbia counties to 103 since the pandemic began.
The Oregon victim is a 63-year-old woman who died at her home, according to a media release.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county’s active case count was 448 people, including 99 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 929 inmates and 161 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county's pandemic death toll since March held at 38 Tuedsay. The case total has grown to 4,008. Three people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 445 are in home isolation.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,522.
Walla Walla County is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported 12 active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 85 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington’s Department of Health has reported 278,544 COVID-19 cases and 3,789 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 16,068 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,421 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total Tuesday to 127,780.
54 new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,667.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 403, six less than Monday.