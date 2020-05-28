Health officials are reporting a new case of coronavirus today in Umatilla County.
This brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 115 since the pandemic began, with four of those cases listed as "presumptive." The county has 16 active cases as of today.
Three more people have also recovered from the disease according to Umatilla County Health, bringing the total recoveries to 96. Three people have died, and one was hospitalized.
The new data came out today at about 1 p.m.
The latest confirmed positive case was somebody who had been in close contact with another confirmed positive case, as revealed through contact tracing, according to the health department.
The person has been asked to self isolate and recover at home.