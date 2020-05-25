One new case of COVID-19 reported in Walla Walla County

One new case of COVID-19 reported in WW County
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Sunday evening by Walla Walla county Department of Community Health.
The agency updated its numbers online with the additional case — the first in more than a week for Walla Walla County.
The update brings the total number of infected residents through the pandemic to 107, but only two remain as active cases in isolation.
Walla Walla has had two deaths as a result of the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 103 residents have recovered and are released from home isolation.
The numbers have been virtually split by gender in the community, with 54 females and 53 males. Of those infected, 41 have been between the ages of 20 and 39; 35 are between 40 and 59; 17 between 60 and 79; six over 80; and 8 under 20.