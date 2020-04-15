One in hospital as coronavirus count rises again in Umatilla County

Two more people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Umatilla County on the same day two previously reported cases were moved to the "recovered" list.
One person has been admitted to the hospital, according to health officials today.
The number of active cases is still at 10 even as the new results put the county's total at 18 cases.
Oregon's total number of COVID-19 deaths rose from 55 this morning to 58 by 2 p.m.
The 40-49 age group remains the most effected in the state at 308 cases, with those in the 50-59 age group right behind them at 296 cases.
Oregon now has 1,663 reported positive coronavirus test results and 31,688 negative findings.