To tell a more detailed story of how COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of Walla Walla County residents, the Department of Community Health recently began adding more information to its daily coverage of the virus on its website.
On Friday, Jan. 28, the county agency announced on social media that, in an effort to provide the most accurate hospital data possible, its COVID-19 information page will now separate virus-related hospital admissions into three categories.
- Up to date: People age 12 and above who are within the recommended number of months of completing their vaccine series (five or two months, depending on formula) or who have received a booster dose. Children ages 5-11 are in this category after getting first and second vaccine doses.
- Not up to date: People age 12 and up who received their primary vaccine series but not a booster dose.
- Unvaccinated: Hospital patients who have not gotten any vaccination against COVID-19.
Unvaccinated people, and those with incomplete vaccinations, are still being hospitalized at a higher rate than fully vaccinated people, health officials here said.
On Monday, Jan. 31, the county’s data showed 56.9 of the total population is fully vaccinated, although Washington state data shows 59%, or 36,775 people.
In the population of those 12 years and older, that number is 66.1%.
Walla Walla County, like 99.7% of American counties, continues to have a high transmission rate of the disease, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, director of public health.
The number of new cases being reported nationally, however, is starting to drop. In the week ending Jan. 26, reported COVID-19 cases declined by nearly 20% in a seven-day average in the United States.
Hospitalizations, too, began dropping after mid-January, Kaminsky said.
In that same week, related deaths, the numbers of which always lag behind case rate changes, increased 25% around the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Washington state, the 14-day average of COVID-19 cases as of mid-January shot up to more than 3,200 per 100,000 people.
While the west side of the state is beginning to drop from that, the picture on the east side remains unclear, with numbers bouncing up and then down, Kaminsky said.
But he does know that as of Jan. 27, Walla Walla County had the fourth-highest case rate in the state, at 3,469 per 100,000 people, the director noted.
In six county-sponsored vaccine clinics last week, just 245 doses were administered, and 41 of those were starting shots. Testing for COVID-19 through the county is averaging 175 tests per day.
Umatilla County
Numbers of reported COVID-19 cases are dropping in Umatilla County, at least for now.
Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said Monday, Jan. 31, the county saw about 500 fewer cases of the virus than the week before.
The sharp decrease more or less matches the rapid uptick of cases during this omicron variant surge, Fiumara said.
“But one week does not make a trend,” he cautioned.
Hospitalization numbers and death tolls lag behind case upticks and drop offs, Fiumara said, noting that on Monday morning the two hospitals in Umatilla County had a combined total of 19 COVID-19-positive patients, eight of those in intensive care beds and two on ventilators.
Gathering county-specific vaccination data is difficult, especially given that more than 9,000 vaccine doses have been administered to Umatilla County residents outside of Oregon, Fiumara said.
His best guess is that 70% of the county of more than 81,000 people has some level of vaccination, be it from infection or partial and full vaccine series.
The county administered 654 vaccinations last week.
“I am really hopeful, pending some new variant, that we can go from pandemic to endemic,” Fiumara said.
Brad Schmidt, reporting for The Oregonian, said Monday that “weekly coronavirus cases in the state fell 22% in the past seven days.”
Oregon's epidemiologist, Dean Sidelinger, said on Friday, Jan. 28, that Oregon may have passed its COVID-19 omicron peak, even as hospitalizations will likely continue to climb, Schmidt reported.
That said, the state’s health care system is still in crisis. Sidelinger said in a news conference last week that it will take weeks “before hospitalizations decline to the point that they are not stressing hospital systems,” Schmidt wrote.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, Jan. 31:
- 450 new cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- 1,672 active cases; 443 of those numbers are from men living at Washington State Penitentiary, down from 486 last week.
- 19 admits at Providence St. Mary Medical Center: 17 from Walla Walla County, one Umatilla County and one “other county” resident; six are unvaccinated, 10 are not fully vaccinated and three are up to date on the vaccine.
- 120 deaths, two more than last week.
- 13,829 total cases, up by 1,100 for last week's 12,729 total cases.
- Reported test positivity rate is 57.3%, down from 70%.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Feb. 1:
- 112 new cases.
- 194 deaths, up four from last week.
- 21,162 total cases, up 913 from last week.
Numbers for Columbia County, Jan. 31:
- 19 active cases
- 53 total hospitalizations, up from 48 last week.
- 11 deaths total, one more than last week.
- 532 total cases, up 58 from 474 last week.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.