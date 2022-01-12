While local health officials suspected the omicron mutation of the COVID-19 virus has been present in the area for a few weeks, a Washington state lab report has now confirmed it.
The state’s Department of Health has been using genome sequencing to identify COVID-19 variants around the state. The agency recently notified Walla Walla County Department of Community Health that omicron’s presence has been identified in specimens collected from the county.
First identified in South Africa, there is still much unknown about the omicron variant, the county's public health director, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, said Wednesday, Jan. 12.
“It appears the omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. While the severity of symptoms does not seem to be as dramatic as previous variants, due to the sheer number of cases, the hospitalization rate is still being driven upward," Kaminsky said.
He also stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures when necessary, including getting vaccinated against the virus.
The health department release reiterated that the vaccine is safe, effective and free to everyone age 5 and older, and that people should wear a tight-fitting mask and physically distance when possible.
The most recent data shows there are 885 active cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, with 128 new cases added on Jan. 11.
For more information, go to covidwwc.com or text COVIDWW to 888777 for the most up-to-date Walla Walla County COVID-19 information. In Umatilla County, go to ucohealth.net/covidadmin or call 211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.