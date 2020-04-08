Officials weigh in on prison protocols to fight COVID-19

With more Washington State Department of Corrections employees and inmates testing positive for COVID-19, officials said they are readying for whatever comes next. But is it too little, too late?
Three DOC inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus as of this morning, all of whom are in the Monroe Correctional Complex in rural Snohomish County. Snohomish County has nearly 1,600 cases of COVID-19, second only to King County, which has twice as many.
The infected inmates were in the minimum security area with the first case, a release stated, but were transferred to an isolation unit, which includes 17 inmates, on Sunday while awaiting test results.
Twelve DOC workers from around the state have tested positive. No positive cases among staff or inmates have been reported for the Washington State Penitentiary. Inquiries to the Penitentiary were referred to DOC’s headquarters in Tumwater.
Since the outbreak has spread in the state, however, the department has made adjustments and additions to its protocols, including setting up incident response teams in the past couple of weeks at agency and facility levels to determine how to protect inmates, staff and communities.
In early March, when no cases of COVID-19 existed in a U.S. correctional facility, a memo from DOC Secretary Stephen Sinclair stated “corrections is not considered an agency at high risk for COVID-19,” and advised people to wash their hands and other guidelines.
A couple of weeks later, facilities ceased allowing visitors.
And things keep changing.
DOC’s first positive case of COVID-19 in an inmate currently housed in a Department of Corrections facility was announced Sunday. It was the second positive case of the virus appearing in an inmate in the state, however, but the first case was in a man who had been in a medical facility for a few weeks.
The first case involving an “actively housed” inmate is a man at the Monroe Correctional Complex in a minimum security isolation unit in a single-person cell where he was to receive treatment, a release stated.
The inmate’s housing unit of 111 prisoners was placed on quarantine without movement in or out. A total of 420 inmates are in the complex.
It appeared to go along with recent DOC guidelines, which follows advice from its Health Services department.
“Incarcerated individuals who show symptoms will be directed to don a surgical mask to immediately prevent potential spread of a virus and placed in isolation,” according to guidelines.
“Their cellmates will be immediately quarantined until they can be evaluated by a medical provider. DOC nursing staff will perform initial screening assessments then notify a health care practitioner for further assessment and testing as needed.”
And unit staff were mandated to wear N95 respirators while the disease’s source was found, according to a release.
“The facility medical director, in consultation with the department’s chief medical officer and infectious control physician, have begun the staff and incarcerated contact mapping process and are following established protocols,” the release stated.
“A health care team will immediately complete a symptom and temperature check of all incarcerated individuals in the housing unit where the individual was previously housed.”
Staff safety
Workers’ actions so far were lauded by Michelle Woodrow, president of Teamsters Local 117, which represents about 6,000 DOC workers statewide, including medical, kitchen staff and others.
“I have to say our members are doing a phenomenal job of handling the stress,” she said, adding it is a pandemic the whole nation wasn’t ready for.
The first DOC inmate who tested positive was in a community medical center when he contracted the virus, but had been housed at the Monroe Correctional Complex.
He was taken to the hospital on March 3 for an unrelated issue and was tested on March 25, with positive results coming back on March 27.
Unfortunately, Woodrow said she wasn’t surprised, but said having only one at that point likely was due to members’ diligence of staying home when they were sick and other safety protocols.
Workers could also be more diligent if DOC would explore allowing more employees to work remotely even if a “plan” wasn’t in place, she said, such as counselors and therapists, who didn’t need to be at the facility.
“We don’t have to have 100% of the plan figured out to execute it,” she said of those workers.
Mike Faulk, Gov. Jay Inslee’s press secretary, provided a response about whether the governor was concerned about the DOC’s methods and preparedness.
“The governor’s office is aware and takes seriously the concerns that have been raised about the potential for a COVID-19 outbreak in state correctional facilities,” he wrote in an email.
“The governor has had conversations with concerned stakeholders about this, and has discussed those concerns with DOC Secretary Stephen Sinclair. Those discussions will continue throughout this crisis.”
Still swapping
Although not many inmates have tested positive, they still are being transferred between the state’s 12 facilities, perhaps before showing signs of COVID-19. And corrections officers who transfer them and are sometimes required to be “hands on” with inmates.
The latest employee to test positive worked at the Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane County.
The others included two at Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, one at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, one at DOC headquarters in the Tumwater area, three in the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, two in the Peninsula Work Release program in Port Orchard and two in Community Corrections Section 6, which includes Clallam, Jefferson, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. (Walla Walla County is part of Community Corrections Section 2.)
An interview with DOC Secretary Steve Sinclair April 1 on TVW, Washington’s public affairs network, provided some answers about why the prison transports are continuing despite the outbreak.
Sinclair told the host, Austin Jenkins, that inmates were screened for symptoms, such as a fever, when they left and arrived at facilities and were taken separately if they had flu-like symptoms, with a corrections officer who donned personal protective equipment.
Sinclair said as long as “few” inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and they were able to continue the protocols, transports would continue, even though other states have ceased them. It was unclear how many inmates would test positive before transfers were halted, but Sinclair said other avenues would be explored if necessary.
A protocol sheet dated April 3 stated prisoners with confirmed cases wouldn’t be transported without proper approval. It also stated the vehicle would be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly afterward.
But Woodrow, speaking for the union, said other measures would be beneficial, such as tele-evaluations of inmates. All inmates must be evaluated in Shelton, she said, after which they are placed in the facility that suits them. However, she said, the DOC has the capability now to perform tele-evaluations, as it provided mental health services remotely when the agency was understaffed.
“It doesn’t seem too difficult to figure out,” she said.
‘Petri dishes?’
Sinclair also addressed a query about prisons being “petri dishes” for illnesses, and said allowing more early release for people who were deemed at risk for catching diseases would help ease the strain in densely populated facilities.
The graduated re-entry program, already in use, was on the table, he said, which would allow prisoners to be on home arrest for the duration of their sentence. But, the program’s details for handling increased prisoners still needed to be ironed out.
Another way to prevent the spread, he said, was isolation, and the DOC employed it often in separate units within prisons if people were symptomatic for diseases, including COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 159 inmates were in isolation, and 1,074 were in quarantine.
Also, social distancing was used whenever possible, even if it took longer to feed inmates to allow it, he said. He added many inmates were helping enforce social distancing and had “stepped up.”
Inmates also clean with sanitation products provided, and workers “encouraged them to increase the sanitation efforts in their cells, living units and frequently touched surfaces,” according to Janelle Guthrie, DOC communications director.
“Facilities are using the resources available to them for advanced cleaning,” she wrote. “Some use disinfecting wipes, some use disinfectant solutions and paper towels. Phone handsets are disinfected between each use.”
Woodrow said she hadn’t heard any complaints of lack of disinfectants, and one member told her recently he had walked into a facility and it smelled like cleaners.
“But the most effective tool against it is the members themselves,” she said. “They’re holding themselves accountable.”