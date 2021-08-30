Local health officials are urging people to mask up at Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days, which starts Wednesday, Sept. 1.
“If you are planning to go to the fair, please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and take precautions,” said Dr. Christopher Hall, Chief Medical Officer at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
“The delta variant is more contagious than the flu, smallpox and even Ebola. Research shows that one person infected with the Delta variant infects eight to nine other people. If you are not vaccinated, now is definitely the time to get it done.”
According to Walla Walla County and Washington state data, of the 25 people admitted to Providence as of Friday, Aug. 27, with COVID-19:
- 17 are unvaccinated,
- Six are in intensive care beds, four of those unvaccinated.
- Three patients, two unvaccinated, are on ventilators.
The deluge of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated residents in the Walla Walla Valley is hindering timely access to a wide spectrum of health care in Walla Walla, officials said Monday, Aug. 30. They added that 30-40% of all hospitalized patients have the disease, and the vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated.
"This is coming in the form of long wait times, delays of some non-emergency surgeries and a higher likelihood of patients being transported to other hospitals in search of an available staffed bed," the news release noted.
The hospital emergency department, which prior to the pandemic averaged 78 patients a day, now usually has more than 100. The severity of patients’ conditions is unusually high. Providence Urgent Care is also at capacity; wait times are significant in both locations, particularly in the emergency department. It is not unusual for a wait to exceed six hours, hospital spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said.
As the coronavirus rates rise, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and clinics are facing staffing challenges from caregivers becoming ill, struggling to get childcare, having sick family members or “resigning from the exhaustion created by a pandemic that has continued far too long,” officials said.
The immediate concern is that cases will continue to escalate with the Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days, Sept. 1-5, and the start of school around the Walla Walla Valley. Historically throughout the pandemic, case numbers have increased after large community events, Hall and other experts said.
Last week, the hospital designated an entire wing for treatment of COVID-19 and activated its critical staffing plan, which allows the hospital to pull staff from other services in the hospital and redeploy them to inpatient care as needed.
“The spread of COVID doesn’t just affect the person who contracts it,” said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, Walla Walla County's public health officer. “We have reached the point where it is affecting health care for everyone in this community as more and more resources are drawn into treating COVID. If you have an accident, you need a joint replacement, you are expecting a baby, your child cuts their knee and needs stitches, a family member has a heart attack or something else happens, you are likely to experience in some way the impact of COVID on hospitals and clinics.”
Most surgeries are taking place as scheduled, but some have to be delayed. Providence St. Mary is asking surgeons when scheduling patients to let them know non-emergency surgeries may have to be delayed or rescheduled to free up surgery staff to assist with COVID-19 patients. Other services also may be paused if necessary, Obenland said.
“We want the community to know that we are here for them and will continue to do everything possible to provide the care they need,” said Louise Dyjur, Providence St. Mary Chief Nursing Officer. “Patients may see changes, particularly in wait times. We appreciate all of the patience and grace that they can give us. This is what it takes to adapt to a pandemic, and we are all in it together.”
COVID-19 vaccine is widely available and free. The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has done extensive outreach, offers numerous vaccination clinics and will even travel to homebound individuals to provide vaccine.
For vaccination information, go to ubne.ws/wallavax.