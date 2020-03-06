Officials: Seven being tested for COVID-19 in Walla Walla County

Seven people in Walla Walla County are being tested for possible novel coronavirus COVID-19, officials said this afternoon.
There are, however, no identified presumed positive cases of coronavirus in residents of Walla Walla County at this time, said Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt in a news release.
Six of the seven cases being investigated are hospitalized at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and in stable condition. One is under home isolation and being monitored by public health daily, DeBolt said.
The lab specimens are being processed by Washington state’s public health laboratory.
Local health officials will update their cases and testing reports on the Walla Walla County COVID-19 webpage, at ubne.ws/wwcountycovid-19.
The decision to collect specimens from the seven symptomatic people was out of an abundance of caution, coupled with the presumed positive case of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, DeBolt said.
“Health officials want to monitor community transmission. We are working closely with health experts at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and the Washington State Department of Health to monitor all (persons under investigation).”
DeBolt said it is still safe to attend medical appointments and receive care at St. Mary and its urgent care and local clinics.
The community at large is considered to be at low risk of exposure, she said.
“We continue to recommend all people living in the Walla Walla Valley take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza.”
For updated COVID-19 information, go to: doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.