Oregon health officials said Monday that COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of the state.
“It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000, and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen.
“We can keep more people from getting sick and dying if we stay true to science-based mask-wearing and social distancing. With the bright promise of vaccines coming on the horizon, we can’t give up.”
In Washington, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 54 cases of COVID-19 for Saturday and Sunday and 21 on Monday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county’s case total is 2,113 since mid-March, including 21 deaths, local officials reported. Washington state Department of Health, however, is reporting 24 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 356.7 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of people hospitalized here was 17 by 5 p.m. Monday, but had been reported as 23 earlier in the day. Interim health Director Nancy Wenzel told Walla Walla County commissioners that 23 was “a little higher than we’ve seen,” and the primary concern is not bed availability but adequate staffing to care for that many patients with the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health has reported 129 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
On Monday, the county’s active case count was 430 people, including 90 men living at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 316 inmates and 46 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness, including one incarcerated man who died from COVID-19.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 1,819.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
More information is available on the Department of Community Health website: ubne.ws/2TepePQ.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 78 additional COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 4,379, including 49 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active cases or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon’s four-stage reopening plan.
More information is available on the Umatilla County Public Health website: ubne.ws/3kPUzBk
Columbia County Public Health reported 17 active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 30 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been two deaths reported.
More information is available on the Columbia County Public Health: ubne.ws/3lT4xD7
Washington state Department of Health reported 2,345 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
There were 71 more related deaths.
Monday’s numbers bring the state’s totals to 165,019 cases and 2,227 deaths, meaning 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 10,895 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Washington state Department of Health’s COVID-19 response website is at ubne.ws/3mcVD3L.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, bringing the state total to 75,431.
There were seven new deaths, making the state’s death toll 912.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 584, which was 45 more than Sunday.
All Oregon counties are currently in a two-week “freeze” meant to slow the transmission of the coronavirus. Guidance includes limiting social gatherings to six people or fewer, and gathering with no more than one other household at a time.
Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 response website is at ubne.ws/3lUnBRt.