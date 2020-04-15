A Walla Walla physical therapy clinic is offering its services for free — and remotely — for “medical heroes,” according to a news release from PT for Heroes.
Oasis Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab, 1127 S. Second Ave., joined the national initiative that launched Saturday and offers free physical therapy for doctors, nurses and other health professionals working long hours and putting themselves at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Doctors, nurses and others on the front lines are fighting the war against COVID-19 patient by patient and are enduring long, stressful hours saving lives, often without proper personal protective equipment,” Oasis CEO Mindi Irvine said.
More than 70 private practices in more than 30 states have joined the effort. Hundreds of volunteers from the practices will be offering tools for physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy via “telehealth” technology.
Health care workers can sign up at
ptforheroes.com. Once registered, they are immediately sent to a page with participating physical therapists in their state, where they can click to be taken to each practice and book a free appointment.
All procedures are free of charge, donated by the participating physical therapists and private practices.