Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health leaders said today there were eight newly diagnosed people with COVID-19 — four from Washington State Penitentiary — and that of the 175 residents currently ill with the disease, four are in the hospital.
Overall the county has had 718 people test positive for the coronavirus, 521 of those people have had Walla Walla addresses, and 90 are from College Place.
Four county residents have died from the virus.
Washington State Penitentiary is reporting a total of 125 inmates who have had the disease, up from 121 on Monday. Prison staff with COVID-19 are included in community counts where they reside.
Columbia County is reporting zero residents currently ill with the virus.
Umatilla County
In Umatilla County, 22 more residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19 today, and 142 people have had significant exposure to and are showing signs of the disease, officials reported.
A total of 2,445 Umatilla County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, and 35 of those people have died from it.
County health staff is no longer tabulating the number of active cases, instead diverting employees to more direct service work, officials have said.
Washington and Oregon
Washington state health officials said there were nine more COVID-19-related deaths statewide today, and another 334 people were confirmed to have the disease. That brings the state’s total to 71,705 people since the pandemic began, including 1,876 deaths.
About 6,595 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus, state Department of Health officials reported.
In Washington, workplace outbreaks in non-healthcare settings have happened most in food service establishments — 79 around the state, followed by 77 in agricultural and food-packing places.
There have been 60 outbreaks in grocery stores in Washington.
Least affected by COVID-19 outbreak include real estate, offices and summer camps, according to the Department of Health’s report.
In Oregon today, there were 247 confirmed and expected-to-be confirmed cases of people with COVID-19, and seven more related deaths.
The state’s total case number is now 25,391, data showed.