The Washington State Penitentiary has adequate staffing for operations, according to the state Department of Corrections, yet the agency has still not released estimates of how many employees of the local prison have left their jobs as a result of the state vaccine mandate this week.
“We don’t actually have a good number to provide at this time,” said Shell Stephens, public information officer for the state Penitentiary. “The situation is very fluid.”
Part of the difficulty in providing a facility-level estimate of separations, Stephens said, comes from the interweaving of various departmental staff in a facility, such as staff from Washington State University, health services and correctional industries. Not every organization with staff at the Penitentiary has provided accurate numbers, she said.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, approximately 350 employees across the state Department of Corrections have either quit or been fired as a result of Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination mandate for state employees, according to Rachel Ericson, deputy communications director for the DOC.
This represents around 4.5% of the agency’s 8,500 employees across all divisions of the department.
Of the staff still with the Department of Corrections as of Tuesday, 92% are vaccinated, Ericson said.
According to a report by the state Office of Financial Management, which does not indicate how many separations have occurred at facilities, 1,001 staff members remain at the Penitentiary as of Tuesday.
Of those, nearly 89.5% have been verified as being fully vaccinated.
In addition, 10 of the remaining employees have received accommodations after requesting a religious or medical exemption to the vaccination mandate, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.