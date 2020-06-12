Now open, CAVU hosts six artists for June show

Among the multitudes of complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been the inability to host visitors at area galleries, CAVU Cellars included.
As a result, guest artists for April and May couldn’t exhibit their work because CAVU’s gallery was closed. However, through the generosity of scheduled June artist Pam Sharp, the show will also feature the works of Deborah Bruce, Sharon Kaufman-Osborn, Katie Maxwell, Bev Nash and Kay Wessel.
A professional painter for 20 years, Pam lives and works in Kennewick.
“We are amazed by her beautiful paintings and are so excited to have her once again show in our gallery. Pam captures the unique attitude of each animal she paints and viewers are drawn in by the use of vibrant colors, and then the emotion of each piece,” said Karen Waite in a release.
Deborah, a lifelong Washington resident, is inspired by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She was a florist for 30 years and flowers are one of her favorite subjects. She expresses in her paintings the “joy and wonder she finds in what she sees in the amazing creation all around us and considers it a privilege to be able to share her art with others.”
Walla Walla native Kay is a fifth-generation Walla Walla Valley denizen. After living and working in Denver, Kay returned to Walla Walla to raise her family. She loves plein air painting in local vineyards, golden wheat fields, the Blue Mountains and European villages and landscapes.
Bev’s artistic journey began in Anchorage, Alaska, where she lived for 32 years. She moved to Walla Walla in 2012. She began creating garden art when she discovered tons of rusty, spiral-shaped metal tailings dumped along a riverbank. In a recycling epiphany, she added it to sculptures she created with driftwood, sea glass, wire, beads and farm implements.
After studying with sculptor Penny Michel, Sharon began experimenting with pique assiette or “plate thievery.” Collecting broken china, memorabilia and other found objects, Sharon puzzles together her three-dimensional collages, honoring the history of these pieces while infusing new light into her creations. Much of the material for her assemblages comes from estate sales and donated objects left on her front porch.
North Carolina native Katie, the artist behind “SwizzleChick Designs,” relocated to the Walla Walla Valley three years ago. She began dabbling in fused glass in 2006 and has since enjoyed exploring the use of glass in fusing and flameworking, trying new ideas, exploring creative avenues.
CAVU Cellars is at 175 E. Aeronca Ave. in the airport district. For further information, call Karen at 509-540-6351.