The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, March 11.
The county’s active case count was 32 residents, with one resident hospitalized.
The county’s case total is 4,811 since March 1, 2020, including 59 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 62 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
The number of county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus is 4,720.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,745, including 82 deaths.
The Milton-Freewater area has had 878 cases of people with the disease, Athena has had 58 and Weston, 52
Umatilla County is currently in the ”high risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Columbia County Public Health had not updated its COVID-19 information as of 5:30 p.m.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 2,140,148 residents have been vaccinated as of March 11; 24,037 are in Walla Walla County and 1,722 in Columbia County.
The DOH said 10.26% of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated and 18.04% have been give a first does of a vaccine.
Thus far the state has reported 347,131 cases of COVID-19 in residents and 5,100 deaths, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Oregon Health Authority said 1,235,071 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 1,562,835 doses have been delivered to sites around the state.
In Umatilla County, 10,676 residents have been vaccinated.
The agency reported 378 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 158,644.
There were 11 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,316.