Local health authorities have not yet seen a significant uptick in cases of the disease specifically tied to Christmas, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said in Monday's city of Walla Walla video update about COVID-19.
That's a bit of good news, Chamberlain said, noting the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is seeing about 30 new community cases a day.
Those are mostly traced to person-to-person transfer within households, as well as some cases at businesses, she said in the video.
A massive testing operation at Washington State Penitentiary is racking up the numbers of inmates and staff who have COVID-19. As of this morning, 104 inmates and 24 staff have active cases of the virus, Chamberlain said.
According to Washington state Department of Corrections, 928 incarcerated men have tested positive for the illness overall, 573 of those in the past 30 days. Two inmates have died after being diagnosed with the virus.
Of the men and women working at the Walla Walla prison, 161 have tested positive overall.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 37 cases of COVID-19 for Monday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday case counts totaled 127 people found to have COVID-19.
The county’s case total is 3,985 since mid-March of last year, including 38 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 40 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 613.8 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Monday was four, out of seven total COVID-19 patients at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 200 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered from the disease is 3,468.
Walla Walla County is part of the state's South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 182 additional COVID-19 cases from over the weekend, with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 6,367, including 60 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
As of Sunday, there have been no new hospitalizations for COVID-19 reported this year for county residents.
Columbia County Public Health reported 11 active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 84 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
Washington's Department of Health reported 2,214 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 276,686 cases and 3,699 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 15,978 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 939 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 126,607.
There were 10 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,613.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 409.
To date, the state has vaccinated 104,595 people with first and second doses of vaccine. On Monday, 7,585 new doses were added to the state immunization registry, 5,422 of of those administered on Sunday, according to officials.
There have now been 270,800 delivered to sites around Oregon.