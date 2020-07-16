A ninth Umatilla County resident has died from COVID-19, one of two virus-related deaths in Oregon reported today.
Health officials said the 72 year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus on July 8 and died Tuesday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
There are 31 people newly diagnosed with the illness today, part of the 321 active cases; 72 more people are anticipated to test positive, due to their symptoms and exposure, officials said.
Since February, 1,142 county residents have been identified as positively having the virus; 10 people are currently hospitalized.
Public health staff is asking residents to call 211 with questions regarding COVID-19.
Umatilla County remains in Oregon’s Phase 1 reopening stage and is on the state’s “watch list” of eight counties with climbing cases of coronavirus.
State health experts are doing extra monitoring of the COVID-19 situation in such counties due to what Gov. Kate Brown called an “alarmingly high per capita rates of case increases and community spread,” where the infections are not attributable to specific locations or events.
The state reports 13,509 people with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, up 1,071 people since Sunday, and 249 deaths.
According to Oregon Health Authority, the recent COVID-19 resurgence in the state accelerated July 6 through last Sunday; 2,043 new cases of the infection were recorded, a 7% increase from the week before.
“In addition, 22 Oregonians were reported to have died, twice the number that died the preceding week,” state health officials said in their weekly report.
While Milton-Freewater still has had 18 residents with the illness, virus activity is increasing in areas of the county that stayed low for a long time, including the Meacham area, according to Umatilla County's epidemiological map.
Pendleton has had 145 residents test positive, officials said.
Walla Walla County officials reported in today’s update that 89 people with active cases of the disease, a jump of 10 in one day and a total now of 260 residents with COVID-19 since March. City of residents for those afflicted were as follows:
Walla Walla — 156
Burbank area — 43
College Place — 36
Prescott — 18
Dixie — two
Touchet-Lowden area — five.
Waitsburg continues to have no cases so far.