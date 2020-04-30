As you can imagine, having to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has impacted millions of people throughout the world.
Because the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin is considered an essential entity it continues to operate, but with changes that impact personnel.
The stay-home, stay-healthy directive means the newspaper plant is mostly empty as colleagues in news, advertising, ad production, circulation, the business office and human resources work from home.
This is an opportunity to share what we do at the plant at 112 S. First Ave. by looking at its many people and moving parts.
Jim Seiner came on board in 1973 while still in high school. His brother, Tom, alerted him to a job opening in the mailroom. This is the last step in the printing process, when newspapers roll off the press and arrive by conveyor belt in the mailroom, are inserted, bundled and sent out the door to motor route drivers and paper carriers.
The inner contents of the paper, the advertisements and other sections, were hand-inserted when Jim started, quite a task when there are thousands of copies produced six days per week. Inserting machines now do that part of the job — open up each A section and slide in the inner pages — but mailroom employees must keep the machine's hoppers filled with the sections to be assembled, bundle the newspapers and also label those being mailed.
In 1975 Jim became a pressman. This is his 47th year and he's seen a lot of changes to the press and mailroom operations, especially with the advent of computers. Pressman at one time used a giant, and I do mean giant, stationary camera, to shoot negatives of each layed-out page. The large negatives were processed in a darkroom then went into a machine that used high-intensity light to burn the images onto aluminum plates that then went through a chemical process before being wrapped around drums on the press.
Now editors use computers to design and lay out pages, which, when ready, are sent directly to plate and there are no chemicals. The U-B went to computer to plate in February 2010. These changes to computer eliminated a person's job, Jim said. Burning the plates became obsolete. An entire composing/layout crew went away through attrition and retirements with the introduction of computers.
Counting Jim, there are four pressmen. They have all trained on the machines and computers at their end of the process. Jim was promoted in about 2013 to the role of production manager.
Closely associated with the press area is the mailroom, ably handled by Susan Scott who supervises a 10-person crew. They have to keep track of advertising inserts and operate the counter-stacker for papers coming off the conveyor from the press and the inserting machines and bundle the newspapers for drivers.
Most departments aim for daily deadlines in order to get the papers off the press on time and delivered in town by 5 p.m. That includes the advertising and news departments. The pressmen aim to start the press by 11:30 a.m.
They're not done there, however, because during the week the press also does commercial runs for the weekly Dayton Chronicle and East Washingtonian in Pomeroy, La Voz Spanish-language newspaper and the Whitman College and Walla Walla University papers.
Everything comes off our large Goss Urbanite offset press, installed in 1969 and rebuilt numerous times. It's a crowd-pleaser when running as the rolls of newsprint wind over and under rollers, passing vats of black, cyan, magenta and yellow, that layer on the colors, bring the text, advertisements and photographs into focus, collate the pages and mechanically fold and cut each section before it hits the conveyor belt.
Once we're able to return to the job site, Jim is looking forward to having the interpersonal relationships where he can just walk to a department to speak with a person instead of telephoning or texting.
In the meantime, Jim is quick to credit IT Coordinator Adam Mehling, who has done an outstanding job configuring employee computers to work offsite and communicate with the mother ship, so to speak. Fellow Copy Editor Steve Lenz also gets the nod from Jim for producing commercial jobs that impact Jim's department. "All I have to do is email or text and I get a quick response from their homes," Jim said.
And in terms of keeping people healthy who have to be in the plant, he said they stress repeated, routine hand washing and they have masks. Where they can, coworkers are staying six feet apart. The janitor has been deep cleaning in the office spaces and daily Susan has been cleaning the mailroom and other areas.
Jim said his has been an outstanding and interesting occupation. "We have good people to work with. I always felt like I was pretty lucky."