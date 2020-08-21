With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its seventh month in Umatilla County, it’s time to get everyone on the same path to get to the other side of the situation, officials said Thursday.
County Commissioner George Murdock announced the formation of the Umatilla County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Team in a news release.
“The COVID-19 crisis that the entire country has been dealing with since March has taken a toll on our community health, economic output and educational systems,” Murdock said.
“This team will put the full weight of our resources county-wide into a singular recovery effort.”
The commissioner said county officials have seen steady improvements in the crisis, including the return to Phase 1 today after three weeks of being back at Oregon’s baseline stage of Gov. Kate Brown’s four-stop reopening model.
But recovery is a process, Murdock said, and task force members have committed to “investing the time and energy it takes to return to good health and to stay there.”
The new group has hired Pac/West Communications as an umbrella agency under which to gather health, city, tribal and education officials, said Daniel Wattenburger, who mans the Hermiston branch of the Oregon-based public relations firm.
The company has contracted with the task force to set the table for a public health messaging campaign and an alignment of goals. That includes stitching together county and state health metrics — those numbers and health measurements have sometimes varied widely over the past several months, officials have said — plus creating a cohesive approach to getting the county through the rest of the pandemic, Wattenburger said.
Like other counties in this health and economic crisis, Umatilla has faced severe challenges, including coming together in its messaging, data and response, he pointed out, and alignment is needed to get children back in schools, people back to work and everyone as healthy as possible.
The $100,000 tab for the first six months of Pac/West’s work will be divided up between the entities in the task force. Cities can choose to use some of the COVID-19 relief funds received from the federal government for their share, Wattenburger said.
The work began this week and will eventually include a newsletter, a resource and information website for Umatilla County residents and a public-health awareness campaign in print, social media, on television and radio.
“The idea is to provide education for people who want to do the right thing, but are not sure just what that is.”
Included will be outreach to employers and their staff — the Eastern Oregon work ethic is hampering public health efforts to convince people to stay home when they are sick, he noted.
“The plan to provide a clear idea of what the path out of this looks like with messaging that really resonates.”