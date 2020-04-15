The predominance of Umatilla County’s 16 COVID-19 cases are centered in the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla.
That’s according to a map released Tuesday by health officials showing areas of the 3,231-square-mile county in one shade of green or another — the darkest indicating places with five to nine positively-identified people, and the lightest green representing zero to four cases.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said ZIP codes for Hermiston and Umatilla, which are in the northwest part of Umatilla County, represent the majority of the case count to date.
Fiumara said two of the coronavirus cases are connected to the outbreak at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula.
“There has also been a large differential regarding testing, depending on where you live in Umatilla County,” he said. “Currently, most of the tests are happening on the west end of our county ... which also contributes to the current numbers. The local lab in Pendleton has struggled to obtain the needed reagents for processing COVID tests, due to lack of supply.”
He said local and state health officials are not planning to release any additional information regarding gender, ages and places of residence for now, but that could change as additional cases are announced.
Six people in the county have recovered from the virus, and 10 still have active cases. Four hundred tests have had negative results, and there have been no hospitalizations or death, according to county health data.
Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday evening two COVID-19 deaths were reported earlier that day, raising the state’s death toll to 55.
As well, 50 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday morning, bringing the state total to 1,633.
Marion County, home to the state capital city of Salem, has the most new reported test results at nine, OHA said in a statement.
One coronavirus case previously reported in Columbia County was reclassified to negative based on revised test results, reducing the cumulative statewide total by one case.
While the state is tracking demographic trends for COVID-19, Umatilla County’s case numbers are still too small to glean any statistically relevant data from them, Fiumara said, noting many communities have a single case and some have none.
To view Umatilla County’s COVID-19 population map, go to https://ubne.ws/34EMfxR.