By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Facial coverings will become a required accessory in businesses and other spots starting Friday.
On Tuesday Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide mandate requiring wear masks or other coverings in public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Despite mixed reviews to the announcement on social media by the general public Tuesday, city and county leaders have expressed support for masking in recent days.
The Associated Press reported the mask order, issued by Secretary of Health John Wiesman, requires face coverings when people are indoors in a public area, and outdoors in a public area when 6 feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained.
Other states have taken similar action.
The rule provides exemptions for children under the age of 2 and for people who are deaf or have hearing loss, the AP reported.
Inslee’s edict notes face masks for children ages 3-5 are strongly recommended, but not required.
People doing activities alone or with household members and those eating at restaurants won’t have to wear masks as long as they are physically distanced from others.
Health officials here said they understand people wish life could return to a more normal state.
“It would be nice to be business as usual,” said Dr. Larry Jecha, Walla Walla County’s Public Health Officer.
Jecha works with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health as part of Washington’s public health system. A county health officer’s job to enforce state and local public health rules, coordinate prevention of dangerous infectious disease, keep the public informed about disease and outbreaks, and take the necessary measures to promote public health.
If everyone wears a mask during the pandemic, that gets the community closer to “business as usual” than it has been since the coronavirus arrived in the state, Jecha said Tuesday afternoon.
Science and health experts are recommending the general public use of face coverings, as they would with other virulent respiratory infections, he said.
“People want to talk about their rights, but in public health, we have other rights. We don’t let a patient spewing tuberculosis out in the streets, right?”
By now, the recommendation to mask up to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is nothing new, Jecha added.
“We should be aware, and we do know when we go into the stores a lot of people are not wearing masks. We know if people would wear masks, transmission would drop.”
Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa said he encourages all citizens and businesses to comply with the governor’s order and serve the best interests of community health and the economy.
“Given the significant spike of cases in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties, combined with increased travel into Walla Walla, I believe Gov. Inslee’s requirement to wear face masks in certain settings is appropriate,” he said.
The count of new cases of COVID-19 is increasing in Walla Walla, he said.
For most businesses, the new directive will not change anything for employees as they were already required to wear masks starting June 8 — unless they are working alone.
Beginning Friday, however, patrons entering a place of business, whether indoor or outdoor, must also wear a face covering.
Since earlier this month businesses have been required to have clear signage that strongly encourages customers to wear face coverings. Now, those signs might be a little more demanding than encouraging.
The statewide mask rule is not going to change the approach for some businesses.
For example, Sweetwater Paper & Home at the corner of First Avenue and East Alder Street has been requiring face masks on customers since the store reopened in Phase 2.
“This will not change anything for us at the shop,” the company posted on social media. “We have had a tremendously positive response to our mandatory face mask requirement ... Hopefully, this new restriction will help diminish the spikes in infections recently. Hopefully.”
Local grocery store managers said they were already fielding multiple questions from customers about whether the mandate would be enforced by the stores.
Super 1 Foods staff said today they expect a policy to come from their corporate offices within the next 24 hours or so, but could not comment further.
Managers at Safeway also said they couldn’t comment on what exactly the company would be doing.
Albertsons and Rosauers, which collectively own the four largest grocery stores in Walla Walla, were not yet requiring masks as of this morning.
Messages to corporate offices were not returned by press time.
A Walmart spokesperson responded with an official statement from the company.
“Maintaining customer and associate safety remains our top priority. We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations and decisions made by local officials regarding the use of protective facial coverings while in public spaces.”
Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Kyle Tarbet said the mandate puts businesses in a bind on how to police the policy, if at all.
“It’s tricky, because businesses are already dealing with what may be an uncooperative patron,” Tarbet said. “Maybe (someone) occasionally getting confrontational and then it swings the other way as well where people may gang up on others who aren’t wearing masks. … It has already put businesses in an uncomfortable situation.”
Tarbet said he was in a meeting with the Washington Retailers Association and they told businesses the best practice they’re encouraging is having a COVID-19 site supervisor. Such a person would confront someone and hopefully have a place where they could do it privately, he said.
“That may be easier in a larger retail store, but if you think of our downtown retailers and tasting rooms, that becomes more difficult,” Tarbet said.
He also said he was skeptical business owners would call police and he thought the sentence of the misdemeanor, fine and jail time was a bit harsh.
“I don’t see our law enforcement being able to respond to it,” Tarbet said. “It puts them in a difficult situation and puts the businesses in a difficult situation too.”
Restaurants will not be required to have people wear masks, provided that seating areas are at least 6 feet apart. Many, however, have requested guests wear them as they enter and exit and in common areas, such as restrooms.
Before the governor’s mandate, Walla Walla City Council discussed at Monday’s work session taking a pledge to wear a mask when going into buildings, closed areas or outdoors in crowds where social distance is not possible.
Business owners had sent emails to the city expressing concern guests are entering their business, not wearing masks and not observing social distancing.
City leaders had hoped the pledge would set an example for guests and residents to take the health guidelines seriously to prevent the spread of coronavirus while Walla Walla is experiencing an economic rebound.
The pledge will stay on the agenda tonight at the 6:30 p.m. Council meeting and Council will still decide on the item.
“It still has value in my opinion as it provided local elected leaders to set the example,” Shawa said.
Inslee’s order comes after Chris Reykdal, Washington’s superintendent of public instruction, announced face coverings would be required to be worn by all staff, students and visitors in public schools this fall when they are expected to reopen.
Inslee’s office said violation of the statewide mask order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine, according to the AP.