New local cases of COVID-19 reported

One new case of coronavirus was confirmed in Walla Walla County on Saturday, according to the county’s Department of Community Health.
That brings the Walla Walla County total to 21 confirmed cases with the latest case being a resident of College Place, according to Community Health’s website.
Based on the information, the newest case is a woman between the ages of 20-39.
Umatilla County also reportedly has three new cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s Saturday update. The OHA releases a new update every day at 8 a.m.
Umatilla County Health said Friday afternoon that one new case had been confirmed.
Whether that case was part of the three updated Saturday was not clear.
The infected person reported Friday by Umatilla County has been identified as a close contact of a previously reported confirmed case, according to a news release, and is self-isolating and recovering at home.
Umatilla County had seen 321 tests returned negative for the new coronavirus as Friday, according to the health department website. No county residents have died or been hospitalized in connection with COVID-19.
People are considered recovered when they have been free from symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath for 72 hours, the release explained.