The Union-Bulletin is hearing of numerous regional and national media reports that Walla Walla County Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt has walked back on her reports of "COVID-19 parties" in the Walla Walla area.
Further coverage is expected this morning from reporting staff as we work to contact the health department.
Earlier this week, Walla Walla health officials reported that some residents were having coronavirus or COVID parties. The idea behind them being that people believed it was better to get sick with the virus and “get it over with.”
DeBolt said in an earlier interview: “We don’t know when it is happening. It’s after the fact that we hear from cases. We ask about contacts, and there are 25 people because: ‘We were at a COVID party.'"
New positive test results in the county have resulted from such gatherings, DeBolt said.
“It’s unacceptable. It’s irresponsible.”