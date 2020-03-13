New crowd restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread affect Walla Walla events

If you need a break from the coronavirus chaos, make sure it’s in small groups.
This afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee announced statewide restrictions on social, recreational and spiritual events that draw more than 250 people.
The limitations had first been announced for King, Pierce and Snohomish counties on Wednesday but were extended to every county in the state today as part of a coordinated approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local event planners, promoters and organizers immediately began adjustments in compliance.
The annual Food Truck Night tradition at Burwood Brewing Co. that had been set for its seasonal debut April 6 was postponed.
Gesa Power House Theatre posted plans on social media channels to postpone and reschedule upcoming shows.
Among the most immediate events affected is the Walla Walla Guitar Festival that kicks off tonight.
The multi-venue music festival had been scheduled to go on as planned "with necessary precautions," but that changed with the governor's announcement.
Most venues for the event will not need to be altered, but the ballroom at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center will be limited to 220 chairs. Once the chairs are full, the doors will close. Initially, the room was slated to hold as many as 500 guests for tonight's concert.
Guitar Festival organizer Robin Barrett said he was working closely with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and the state of Washington to make sure all proper protocols are followed.
He said efforts will ensure no venues house more than 250 people.
The limitations are meant to create social distancing. They apply to gatherings for community, civic, public, leisure, faith, sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities, Inslee said.
During his 1:30 p.m. press conference, Inslee said the extension of the limitations is a response to the “very fast moving and fluid” spread of the disease. Just four days ago, the state had 162 positive/presumed cases. Today that number is 568.
The change — along with the closures of K-12 public and private schools, restrictions at public and private secondary campuses and restrictions on visits at long-term care facilities and nursing homes — is part of a coordinated state approach to slow the spread of the new virus.
Inslee said a county-by-county approach is not sufficient.
“We need to get ahead of this wave, and we need to do it today,” he said.
In the hours after the announcement, local operators announced changes to scheduling and events.
Among them is the Walla Walla Public Library, which will be closed to the public starting Monday, Director Erin Wells said.
The closure runs until April 1, at which time its status will be reassessed, Wells said.
Her announcement said the decision was made to prevent potential transmission in light of the governor’s executive orders.
“We did not take this decision lightly and have made it in the best interest of the health of our staff and the Walla Walla community,” the announcement said.
Library staff will remain available to fulfill holds, which can be delivered curbside. Holds can be placed on the library’s website or by calling the library to arrange pickup time.
Library fines will be suspended during this time. Those who want to renew can do so online or by calling the operation.
Organizers of other events said only time will tell when a return to normal will take place.
“Everything is kind of up in the air until we know what’s going to happen,” said Burwood Brewing Co. co-owner Jennifer Marshall, who coordinates Food Truck Night.
The monthly gathering of food trucks and live music outside the Airport District brewery runs April through October. But this year its tentative start is postponed.
At Gesa Power House Theatre, there’s a chance events could go on with a cap on attendance, said Manager Heather Schermann.
The theater will postpone and reschedule as necessary. Of this weekend’s three events, two involve private rentals. Two other events this month are already sold out and will need to be rescheduled, she said.
The need for entertainment is as strong as ever, Schermann said. That was demonstrated this afternoon when a guest attempted to buy tickets at the box office even after the restrictions on large events was announced.
She said theater staff will be diligent with sanitation protocols at the building for bookings that can host smaller numbers of ticket-holders.
“We understand that people are cooped up and wanting to go out,” she said.