New COVID-19 testing option coming to Walla Walla from University of Washington

An additional COVID-19 testing site will be available to area residents starting Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Providence St. Mary Medical Center are partnering with the University of Washington’s COVID-19 testing program to open a new, free testing site on the Providence Southgate Medical Park campus.
A testing tent will be located near Providence Urgent Care entrance and open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. The site will be open for the foreseeable future, until testing demand drops significantly, officials said.
The university operates similar sites in Richland, Yakima and Sunnyside. Based on experience in those cities, officials here estimate it should take 10 minutes or less for people to park, enter the tent, get swabbed and leave. People with mobility issues can park in the designated parking area and call a posted phone number to get tested without leaving their vehicles.
The set up is intended to make it quick and easy to get tested with little to no waiting, health officials said. Test results should be available in approximately 24-36 hours.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, Walla Walla County’s public health director, said making testing easier and more accessible is essential to controlling COVID-19 in the community.
“We also hope this will free up more capacity in area clinics and the Providence St. Mary emergency department to care for sick individuals, rather than diverting scarce health care resources to performing testing,” Kaminsky said.
The testing site is intended for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms or other COVID-19 testing needs, other than pre-medical procedure testing.
People with more severe symptoms will be directed to Providence Urgent Care to be seen by a provider.
