Health agencies in the Walla Walla Valley reported a total of 77 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death, in Umatilla County.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 34 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with two new deaths.
The county's active case count was 341 people, including 16 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 356 inmates and 72 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; one died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The county’s case total is 2,765 since mid-March, including 29 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 28 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County. State and local numbers sometimes do not match.
The number of people hospitalized Tuesday was nine, according to The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Washington State Department of Health has reported 155 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,395.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 43 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with one new death.
The county’s case total is 4,946, including 53 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported 12 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 62 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
Washington's Department of Health reported 9,515 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new deaths in Washington Tuesday since the U-B last reported the statewide total on Friday.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 205,069 cases and 2,953 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 12,773 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,129 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 96,092.
There were 54 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,214.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 544, five more than Monday.