Walla Walla County’s COVID-19 count on Tuesday included another 12 residents who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest health data.
Out of 73 people with active cases, three are hospitalized and four are inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary, county data showed.
In an overall total of 1,029 residents who have been diagnosed with the disease, six people have died and 950 are reported as recovered.
Umatilla County officials said another 15 residents tested positive for COVID-19, making a total count so far of 3,120 confirmed cases, including 43 deaths.
Seven people are currently hospitalized with the illness.
The Washington state Department of Health reported on Tuesday 489 additional cases of people with COVID-19, as well as 24 new deaths.
Those numbers bring the state total so far to 99,150 cases and 2,282 deaths, up from 98,661 cases and 2,258 deaths Monday, officials said.
Oregon health officials reported another 346 people with confirmed or presumptive COVID-19, bringing the state total to 40,136.
There were six virus-related deaths reported in the state Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 633.
Globally there are about 40.9 million cases of the disease. Of those, about 8.3 have been in the United States. Deaths worldwide come to 1.1 million, including about 221,000 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
Data shows the U.S. has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.