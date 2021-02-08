The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 23 cases of COVID-19 from the weekend and 14 cases Monday, with two new deaths reported on its website.
No information about the new deaths was yet available due to processing issues at the state level.
The county's active case count was 205 people, a drop from 224 on Sunday. Monday's count included 13 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates, 131 in the past 30 days, and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness. The state continues to report that two incarcerated men have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The county’s case total is 4,555 since mid-March, including 46 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health, however, is reporting 52 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 726.9 cases per 10,000 residents.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 226 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,304.
The county is part of the Washington state's South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 48 additional COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,355, including 76 deaths.
The county is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported three active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 112 residents have tested positive and recovered according to Washington state; there have been four deaths and 16 hospitalizations reported.
The Washington State Department of Health reported 723 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The number of new virus-related deaths had not been reported as of 6 p.m.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 323,214 cases and 4,451 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 18,480 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 147,419.
There was one new death, making the death toll 4,024.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 221.