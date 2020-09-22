Walla Walla County officials confirmed there were three more residents diagnosed with COVID-19 today.
Out of 66 people with active cases of the disease, one is hospitalized, Department of Community Health officials said.
Thus far, 875 county residents have had the illness; five people have died from the virus.
There were six people newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Umatilla County today, officials there said, and one person is hospitalized.
That brings the overall number of confirmed cases to 2,774, including 41 deaths.
State numbers
In Washington state, health officials said COVID-19 data has been rolled back after reporting errors were discovered. The Department of Health updated the figures this evening, showing 83,193 total confirmed cases in the state and 2,070 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 328 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 31,313. Three more people have died, bringing the total of pandemic-related deaths to 532 in the state.