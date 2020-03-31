Umatilla County Public Health staff today reported an out-of-state resident temporarily in the county for essential employment has tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the person is not a resident of Umatilla County or the state of Oregon, this case will not be reflected in the local or state case counts, officials said.
However, county and state health workers are coordinating an investigation with the state and local health department where the person lives. Information gathered so far does not indicate the general public in Umatilla County is at an elevated risk of exposure due to this case.
The infected person is in self-isolation and recovering, officials said.
Close contacts of the ill person have been notified and are being assessed.
Umatilla County Public Health is providing county-specific test results, including the total number of tests processed, at ucohealth.net and will update those regularly.
Health officials are reminding people it is the middle of a severe cold and flu season and as such, every person with flu-like symptoms does not need to be tested for COVID-19.
Umatilla County residents are asked to call 211 with questions regarding COVID-19.