Health officials in local counties confirmed slight upticks in coronavirus cases this weekend to go with a jump in recoveries, too.
Umatilla County Public Health officials said three more cases were identified Friday, bringing the county’s total to 93. So far, 76 have recovered, according to the department’s website, up from 72 on Friday morning.
Walla Walla County had two new confirmed positive cases Saturday, bringing its total to 108. The two new cases are in Walla Walla, according to demographic information on the county’s Department of Community Health website.
The big jump for Walla Walla County was in recovery numbers. As of Saturday evening, 83 people have recovered, up from 64 Friday morning.
The county has seen 2,156 negative test results to date, according to its website.