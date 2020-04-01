Health officials in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties reported new cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported two more positive test results, while Umatilla County said an out-of-state resident currently working in that county is sick with COVID-19.
For Walla Walla County, that brings the current number of positive cases to seven, a health department employee said.
“Yes, two more positive cases today,” a social media post stated. “A male in his 40s from College Place. And a male in his 50s from (the) Burbank area. Both exposures are from out of (the) county.”
Information on the Walla Walla County health department’s web page confirms these numbers and shows 421 negative tests have been returned.
The page shows that of the county’s seven cases, including three others in College Place and two in Walla Walla, one has now recovered.
Umatilla County stands at five positive cases, even with yesterday’s finding, health officials there said.
The affected person lives in another state, but has been in Umatilla County for “essential employment.”
Due to his or her actual place of residency, this case will not be reflected in the local or state case counts, officials said.
However, county and state health workers are coordinating an investigation with the state and local health department where the person lives. Information gathered so far does not indicate the general public in Umatilla County is at an elevated risk of exposure due to this case.
The infected person is in self-isolation and recovering, officials said, noting close contacts of the ill person have been notified and are being assessed.
Umatilla County Public Health is providing county-specific test results, including the total number of tests processed, at ucohealth.net and will update those regularly.
Health officials are reminding people it is the middle of a severe cold and flu season and as such, every person with flu-like symptoms does not need to be tested for COVID-19.
Umatilla County residents are asked to call 211 with questions regarding coronavirus.