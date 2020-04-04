One more case of COVID-19 has been reported for Walla Walla, bringing the total for the area to nine, according to updated numbers from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
The latest case — a resident of the city of Walla Walla — was added to the department’s website Saturday.
The running number of cases so far breaks down to three in Walla Walla, five in College Place and one in the Burbank/Wallula area. Two of those people are counted as having recovered, the site says.
Further details about transmission for the latest patient were not available Saturday. The local cases have largely been connected to community spread or exposure outside Walla Walla County.
The number of negative tests reported by the department was 525 as of Saturday night.