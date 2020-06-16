Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater and Dayton have canceled their annual National Night Out events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nationally celebrated event — previously scheduled for Aug. 6 — is meant to heighten crime- and drug-prevention awareness and promote strong police and community partnerships with a night of free food and activities.
In a post on its website, the National Night Out organization encouraged a rescheduling for the fall.
“We are strongly recommending that all National Night Out 2020 areas celebrate on October 6th, the first Tuesday in October,” the post read.
Walla Walla and College Place throw a joint event typically held in Pioneer Park. Vicki Ruley, Crime Watch Prevention coordinator for the Walla Walla Police Department, said the city hopes to reschedule the event for the October date, but can’t make any promises quite yet.
“It’s a wait-and-see kind of thing going on,” she said. “It’s all so up in the air.”
Lili Schmidt, director of the Milton-Freewater library system that runs the National Night Out, reiterated Ruley’s uncertainty.
“We don’t know what the future holds exactly,” she said. “Oct. 6 is pretty late for an outdoor event.”
Dayton’s National Night Out is particularly popular. Last year’s event saw crowds of around 1,000 people gather at Pietrzycki City Park, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Happenings included fingerprinting and videotaping for emergency response identification packets, displays of city fire trucks and ambulances, various children’s games, movie showings in the park, and the much-anticipated landings of Life Flight and National Guard Lakota helicopters.
Columbia County Sheriff Joseph Helm called the event “important” for his office and the community, and the relationship between the two.
“National Night Out has always been a very positive and well-participated event,” he said. “It’s important because it gives us a chance to actually get involved with our community in a positive setting, get to know the people and actually interact with them in a good way.”
In a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s social media page, the agency outlined three reasons for the event’s cancellation.
First is the uncertainty of whether Columbia County will enter Phase 4 by the event’s scheduled date.
“At present, there is no set schedule or time table for Columbia County to go to Phase 4, (and) there is no guarantee that Columbia County would be at Phase 4 by the second Tuesday in August, when National Night Out is held across the nation,” the post read.
While Columbia County, with just 1 confirmed case of the novel coronavirus long recovered, has fared better than its neighbors, Phase 3 allows gatherings of no more than 50 people — far short of the average crowds drawn each year.
“Even though we are a law enforcement agency, we are not exempt,” the post read. “The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will not be responsible for violating the public trust, or hindering the hard work that our local officials have conducted on behalf of our community thus far.”
Second is the logistical challenge of putting together the event within 6 weeks.
“There are approximately 35 organizations involved in National Night Out each year,” the post read. “There simply is not enough time left in order to plan, organize and execute such a large event as (this).”
The agency listed concerns of participants as the third and final reason for the event’s cancellation.
“Many people within the organizations involved have expressed a reluctance to participate this year, and rightly so,” the post continued. “A large section of our population are vulnerable senior citizens [and] many attend National Night Out each year…. In good conscience, how could we hold National Night Out, and knowingly exclude a large section of our population?”
Sheriff Helm confirmed that Columbia County’s goal is to hold the event in October along with counties across the country, but Columbia may have to downsize and split up events to reflect organizations’ commitment levels and COVID-19 guidelines.
“If we’re not able to accomplish that goal we’ll look to either encourage or sponsor several smaller events with fewer people each,” he said.