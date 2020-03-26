FWWM stage coach kit

The nonprofit Fort Walla Walla Museum's store is selling old-time games, stories and wood model kits, such as this stagecoach for $4.95. Items are ordered online and can be picked up curbside there at 755 Myra Road.

Although the nonprofit Fort Walla Walla Museum is temporarily closed and all events postponed until further notice to curb the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, its store will offer curbside service. Proceeds go toward the museum's budget to provide programs and exhibits and maintain its grounds.

Nostalgic games and storytelling can provide comfort and entertainment and break up the time spent on phones and computers, said Communications Manager Jennifer Pecora in a release.

Select crafting kits and games will be sold to help pass time just like back in the day. Available are a number of old-fashioned games, model builds and activity kits that are fun and educational, Pecora said. Kids can learn about rocks, easy-to-do weaving or how to do calligraphy, or build a model fort or miniature log cabin.

For example, a wood stage coach model kit for $4.95 can be constructed and decorated with markers, paint, wood stain, or whatever is on hand. The model kit depicts a stagecoach very like the one in the museum’s entry. The package contains pre-cut wood pieces and finishing supplies to create one 8.8-inch by  5.8-inch wooden stagecoach.

These items are available for curbside pick-up only at the museum, 755 Myra Road. Place orders online at  ubne.ws/2QwfyNd  or over the phone at 509-525-7703. Orders are available for pickup 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

