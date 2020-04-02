Museum lectures go online at Spokane museum

Spokane's Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture has put together an online lecture program "Revealing Pompeii" that will happen every Thursday in April, starting tonight.
The free AIA webinar, "Prostitution in the Immor(t)al City: Investigating Pompeii's Brothel," will be 6:30 tonight April 2 with Sarah Levin-Richardson from the University of Washington. It contains sexual content and is for mature audiences only. The free talk brings to life Pompeii's purpose-built brothel, the only assured brothel from Greco-Roman antiquity. Included is a virtual tour of the structure's material evidence, from architecture to ancient graffiti (including the infamous erotic frescoes). It will show a world in which male and female prostitutes could flout the norms of society and proclaim themselves as sexual agents, where prostitutes and clients exchanged gifts, greetings, taunts and praise and where clients from all walks of life, from slaves to elite men, could act like free men. Registration is required at ubne.ws/3aGQE5e.
"Roman Gladiators: Killing Machines? Fact and Fiction" will be 6:30 p.m. April 9. Free. Classical archaeologist and historian Andrew Goldman, Gonzaga University, discusses some of the latest theories about Roman Gladiators — the ultimate fighters, famous for their blood-thirsty behavior and the kill-or-be-killed world in which they lived. Or so they are often depicted in modern movies and television shows. An exploration of the surviving archaeological and textual evidence shows that gladiators – men and women – led very different lives than is often assumed. Dr. Goldman separates fact from fiction, offering a more complex, nuanced and interesting story. Meeting ID: 100-658-916 Register to participate at ubne.ws/2UQhFfQ.
"Street Theater: A Pompeian Neighborhood in Five Acts," 6:30 p.m. April 16. Free. For Romans, the real action happened at the neighborhood level. By examining five stories at just one intersection far from the center of the city, learn how historians repopulate “empty” ancient spaces with a raucous cast of upper-class politicians, slaves, hucksters, donkeys, and more – all trying to scratch out a living, make their mark and upstage competitors in the street. Meeting ID: 600-718-160. Register to participate at ubne.ws/2wFEbQV.
"c." 6:30 p.m. April 23. Free. How did ancient Romans perform daily routines like cooking, dining and using the toilet? Mira Green, University of Washington, explores the accounts from Roman literature about cooking, dining and excreting, alongside the archaeological evidence from Pompeii, in order to recreate some daily routines in Roman houses. She will also consider how the tools, locations, and movement of daily routines established and maintained domestic hierarchies in Roman homes. Meeting ID: 602-398-826. To register call 509-363-5324 or email david.brum@northwestmuseum.org.
"Humans as Artifacts: Inventing & Displaying Pompeiian Body Casts," 6:30 p.m. April 30. Free. Kevin Dicus, University of Oregon, examines the modern life histories of Pompeii’s body casts, beginning with the development of the casting technique that created the most tangible and poignant remains of Pompeii. These casts are far from being snapshots of that infamous day; rather, modern intervention and fabrication have blurred the distinction between ancient and modern. From imagined biographies assigned to the victims to the methods of forming and displaying the casts, they may present distorted information about how the people lived and died. Recent scientific analysis seeks to reinstate their original identities and reveal new details about who these people really were. Meeting ID: 551-268-510. Register to participate at ubne.ws/3avqUcd.