You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Museum closes through March

FWWMuseum

To curb the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, Fort Walla Walla Museum’s board and management are taking proactive measures and closing the museum to the public today through April 1.

Operations will be reassessed after that date, according to a release. This means all museum events will be postponed until further notice, including a scheduled volunteer orientation, Museum After Hours series presentations, Living History performances and the open house.

They will continue to provide updates as the situation changes and monitor CDC best practices for the management and containment of the virus.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,