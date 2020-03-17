Museum closes through March

To curb the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, Fort Walla Walla Museum’s board and management are taking proactive measures and closing the museum to the public today through April 1.
Operations will be reassessed after that date, according to a release. This means all museum events will be postponed until further notice, including a scheduled volunteer orientation, Museum After Hours series presentations, Living History performances and the open house.
They will continue to provide updates as the situation changes and monitor CDC best practices for the management and containment of the virus.