The Class of 2020 won’t have traditional graduation ceremonies because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But it may turn out to be a banner year, after all.
Local communities are joining others across the country as they find ways to recognize their graduates.
In College Place and across the state line in Athena and Weston, communities join Walla Walla to raise banners in the students’ honor.
In Oregon, parents have stepped up on behalf of their seniors.
“When we found out about school being canceled for the rest of the year, our senior parent group thought that it would be fun to use some funds from senior fundraising to make banners,” said Shandi Scheibner, whose daughter, Ellie, is a senior at Weston-McEwen High School.
The banners recognize the students’ achievements and are displayed on community light poles in Athena.
“I saw on Facebook other schools were doing something similar,” Scheibner said.
Plans for a party and a trip that would no longer be possible compounded the disappointment.
Scheibner turned to her cousins, John and Cherilyn Sasser, owners of Integrity Design and Copyworks in Walla Walla, to see if they could help.
“Not only did they make the banners for us, but they donated their time and materials to make it happen. I appreciate them so much. They are so giving.” Scheibner said. “They also made yard signs for various schools and the banners hanging in Walla Walla.”
Scheibner said the signs are a reminder of something good in the midst of loss, fear and difficulties.
The city of Athena hung up the banners Monday. “We’re very happy. It’s a great way to honor (students).”
The small class of 38 students will have a graduation ceremony at the M-F Drive- In at 8:30 p.m. May 28.
College Place has also decorated its main street, College Avenue, with banners honoring the 2020 senior class. College Place High School Principal Robert Aguilar said he, too, saw posts from other schools across the country on social media with senior recognition banners along small town main streets.
Athletic and Activities Director Kenneth James then ran with the idea, connecting with Binder Sign for the project funded by the school’s booster club.
The result: 106 senior banners slated for College Avenue.
“So far the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Aguilar said.
“Our community has been so supportive with our efforts to recognize and celebrate this amazing Class of 2020. Whether the yard signs we distributed, stadium lights display, or now the senior banners display along College Avenue — almost all the feedback has been ‘we love our senior Hawks and we want to help celebrate them.’”
Graduation plans are being finalized this week.