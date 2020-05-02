With just 22 test results for COVID-19 remaining among the workforce at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula, an update Saturday showed an infection rate of around 12% of employees tested, according to information from Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
That represents a drop from results that came in Thursday and Friday, when about 20% of employees tested positive for the virus, based on results at that point.
Another 28 workers have tested positive for the virus, according to information shared Saturday. That brings total infections since mass testing of Tyson employees began to 144 out of 1,236, according to a news release from Community Health.
The total number of workers infected, based on previous reporting by the Union-Bulletin and best available data from local health officials, is at least 255.
Fifteen of the positive cases from the mass testing are from Walla Walla County. A total of 24 Tyson employees from Walla Walla County have been infected, based on the new number and tests earlier in April.
The remaining infected employees reside in Benton, Franklin and Umatilla counties.
Benton-Franklin Health District reported 147 cases linked to the Dodd Road facility on Saturday afternoon.
However, a spokesperson for the health district said Friday that those numbers would likely not match Walla Walla County’s reports at first blush because each case has to be independently verified before being added to the district’s tables.
Saturday’s update from Community Health had a massive dump of data as 636 more tests were processed, bringing the total number of completed tests to 1,236. That total does not include tests that were conducted before April 24, when the plant was partly shutdown to conduct testing on its remaining workforce.
There have been 1,092 negative results in this batch of testing.
Those who have tested negative are eligible to return to work, according to the release, while positive-tested employees can only return to work after being symptom-free for seven days.
When the plant is fully operational, Community Health will require the company to screen employees for symptoms, check temperatures of employees, practice social distancing, install plexiglass dividers in common areas and communicate COVID-19 precautions with all employees clearly, including non-English speakers.
A spokesperson for Tyson said Tuesday the company was already adhering to those guidelines.