The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has learned it will receive 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Washington state on Monday.
The county and Providence St. Mary Medical Center will each get 1,000 shots for people awaiting a first dose, and the county will get another 1,000 doses for those needing a second vaccination, officials said Friday afternoon.
This is correlated to the first two successful vaccination clinics, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the county’s public health officer.
“I believe that our previous efforts of getting vaccines out quickly and with sizable volume allowed us to get a more robust allocation,” Kaminsky said.
“People at the state level seem to be taking note of our hard work and success, which perhaps has allowed us to get these additional doses into our community.”
The 3,000 doses arriving Monday means more clinics are on the way, officials said.
A mass vaccination clinic for 500 shots is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday.
An additional 1,500 doses will be available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 6 for residents in Phase 1a or 1b, Tier 1 of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine phases.
Eligible county residents will be able to start scheduling online appointments Monday morning. No walk-ins will be accepted.
For those who received their first dose on Jan. 18 at the Walla Walla University Church, there will be a second dose clinic Feb. 8 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion.
To determine vaccine eligibility, go to ubne.ws/361OKff.
To register for a vaccination, go to ubne.ws/3abJHdA and find “Walla Walla County,” then follow the instructions.
Officials said more information will be published over the weekend on the county’s COVID-19 website and social media.