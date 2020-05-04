More virus numbers released for Tyson meat facility in Wallula

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is continuing to receive results for employees tested for COVID-19 at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula.
Just over 11%, or 157 of the approximately 1,400 Tyson employees, have tested positive for the coronavirus as of this afternoon. Ten of those workers live in Walla Walla County, according to a news release.
Local and federal officials have tested 1,277 of Tyson's Wallula employees for the disease; 1,092 people there have tested negative.
Department of Community Health workers will continue to conduct case investigations and contact tracing for infected county residents employed at the meat-processing plant, said county health director Meghan DeBolt.
In working with partners in multiple counties, case information has been fluid, DeBolt said today, noting that some employees listed as living in one county or another have moved elsewhere.
Case investigations show five people with positive tests originally reported as residing in Walla Walla County had moved to other counties before the testing; those cases have been assigned to the appropriate health departments, DeBolt said.
Another 147 employees from other counties also tested positive, and 38 test results are still pending, officials said.
Employees who have tested negative for COVID-19 are eligible to return to work when Tyson officials reopen the Wallula plant. Employees who tested positive could return to work after seven symptom-free days, DeBolt said.
When the plant is operating again, Tyson officials will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures outlined by health experts, including screening for COVID-19 symptoms, temperature checks, social distancing, placement of plexiglass dividers and communication about COVID-19 with employees in all languages represented at the plant.